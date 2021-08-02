.



..Says AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines can’t be mixed

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic third wave, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that an average of six deaths was recorded daily in the last one week in Lagos as a result of the virus.

Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on Monday while briefing State House correspondents at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on the situation report and update on the management of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor also said the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against the virus can not be mixed as it has been confirmed dangerous to human health.

