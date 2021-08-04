By Gabriel Olawale

THE Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State chapter, has kicked against the directive by the Head of Service of Federation for the removal of Medical and Dental Interns (House Officers) and Corps (NYSC) doctors from the scheme of service, labelling them as students.

Speaking during weeklong activities of the 2021 Annual General Meeting/ Scientific Conference, Chairman of the Association, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan said that while all stakeholders are investing efforts in ensuring more functional healthcare delivery system in the face of COVID-19 pandemic, the government continues to make decisions that impact negatively on the health workforce.

“It’s very important to clarify that Medical/Dental Interns are graduates and very essential front-liners that render indispensable services in Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, approved hospitals albeit under supervision.

“Also, NYSC doctors are full-fledged medical/dental practitioners and fully registered by the MDCN.

“We are aware that the Establishment Circular for the removal of House Officers and Corp doctors emanated from the office of Head of Service of the Federation and there is an already scheduled tripartite meeting aimed at addressing the irregularities in the circular, but unfortunately, only Lagos State government hastily commenced its implementation in the country,” Adenekan explained.

Further, he avowed: “The NMA Lagos condemns in totality the hasty posture of the Lagos State Government towards the implementation of the circular as this may only culminate in crisis.

“It is our hope that the Lagos State Government would see the need to withdraw the crisis-prone circular released by the Head of Service of the Lagos State public service communicating the removal of House Officers and Corp doctors from the Lagos State Scheme of service.”

On his part, the NMA Lagos State Chapter, Dr. Ime Okon said that they are going to carry out medical mission as part of activities for the 2021 AGM & Scientific Conference, themed Medical Practice and the Law; Emerging Challenges for the Nigerian doctors.

“Subthemes are borne out of the convincing need to brainstorm on the place of a functional health system in turning around the current state of our healthcare delivery system and embracing strategies that would enhance its functionality, while educating stakeholders on the realities of digitalization of the Nigerian health system and emerging issues in that regards,” Okon said.

