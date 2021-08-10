.

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

An e-commerce expert and Chief Operating Officer of EC Global Mall, Ambassador Ubong Brownson has canvassed e-commerce as a veritable means to create wealth and boost the economy in the midst of the deadly Covid 19 pandemic.

Brownson, who doubles as the Founder of Brando Coin and Exchange affirmed that the surest way to sustain the economy was the expansion of the online business space through e-commerce.

He disclosed this in a chat with Journalists in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, advising prospective Nigerians not to invest in online businesses which do not have products to sell.

The Uyo based investment expert shed light on the concept of Brando Coin and Exchange-indigenous Cryptocurrency he developed to help account owners make easy transfers, withdrawals and purchases- saying that Brando Coin was a cryptocurrency exchange and wallet that give people access to popular cryptos.

His words: “The Covid-19 pandemic changed the world. As bad as the pandemic has been and the losses it brought because of the lockdown to some nations economies, it also became an eye-opener to the possibilities available in the new world where everything can be done online.

“Now we have virtual meetings online, we buy and sell online, we have group meetings online, we have group recreational activities online, virtually everything now can be done online. So for those who wish the world to go back to normal or how it used to be, you need to wake up to the reality of the new world where we are.

“But those considering investing in online businesses must, first of all, ensure that owners of such online platforms have products to sell. This is because online businesses not generating money cannot stand. Such platforms are mere pyramid schemes.

“BrandoCoin (BDC) was officially launched on the 9th of July 2021 and is used by members in more than 50 countries. Brando is creating the world’s biggest exchange and utility-based coin that will ensure that millions of people around the world are able to access digital assets and upcoming blow-chain projects in the BEP20/ERC20 ecosystem.

“With your account, you can buy any coin of your choice. With that App, you can swap the coin to any coin you want, from Bitcoin to Ethereum or Litecoin. The security and privacy of the APP are guaranteed.”

