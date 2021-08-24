A 24-year-old tailor, Lukman Mohammed, was on Tuesday remanded at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged possession of a gun.

The police charged Mohammed, who resides in Alabarajo, Ojo, Lagos State with a three-count charge of conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The prosecutor, Insp. Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offences on July 20 at Alabarayo, Ojo, Lagos State.

She said the defendant, who belonged to an unlawful society called “Aiye” confratenity, was caught with firearms.

“The defendant, who is a member of an unlawful society prohibited by Lagos State, armed himself with a gun.

“The police, who received information about the defendant’s activities intercepted him.

“When he was searched, a gun and one unexpended cartridge was found which he cannot give satisfactory account of how he came about it,” he said.

He said the offences violate Sections 42, 51 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O. O. Raji, who did not take Mohammed’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Raji, however, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 20 for DPP’s advice. (NAN)

