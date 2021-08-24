



The High Court in Rivers on Monday granted an interim order, restraining Prince Uche Secondus from parading himself as the National Chairman and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Kelvin Ebiri, the Special Assistant (Media) to Rivers Governor on Monday in Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, Justice Okogbule Gbasam of the Degema Judicial Division presiding over a vacation court in Port Harcourt, granted the order, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

This followed a suit, no. PHC/2183/CS/2021 filed by Mr Ibeawuchi Alex and three others, listing Secondus and the PDP as respondents.

The court granted the applicants’ prayers, after reading the affidavit in support of the motion ex parte and the written address and hearing the submission of Mr H.A. Bello, counsel to the applicants.

The order also restrained Secondus from performing the functions of national chairman of the PDP, including calling, attending or presiding over any meeting of the party, among others.

The order restrained Secondus also from participating in any activity of the party whatsoever whilst on suspension as a member of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court also granted leave to serve by substituted means, the originating summons, motion on notice, all orders made by the court and all subsequent processes on the respondent

It further granted leave to serve by substituted means, orders made by the court on the respondents by publishing same in the Nation Newspaper.