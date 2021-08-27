The Chairman of the Lagos local government election tribunal Justice Onigbanjo on Tuesday granted the request of the Youth Party to inspect the election materials of Ward A, Lekki, in Eti-Osa local government.

The Youth Party had, on August 17, 2021, filed an election petition at the tribunal to dispute the results of the Ward A councillorship election in Lekki. The petition was filed by the party’s counsel, Mr. Adeyemi Candide-Johnson (SAN), who leads a team of lawyers seeking to cancel the exercise they have described as a ‘highly discredited election.’.

The party has said it would immediately commence the inspection of the boxes and has hired a team of forensic experts to aid the process.

Vanguard News Nigeria