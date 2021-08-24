Compendium on Buhari's 5-year achievements for launch

By Chris Ochayi

A political pressure group known as the Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, MBODSG, announced Tuesday that it was putting final touches in preparations for the launching of a book entitled “Compendium of 5-year Achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Coordinator of the group, Hon Usman Ibrahim, stated this while interacting with members of the group who paid him a courtesy visit Tuesday in Abuja.

Ibrahim reaffirmed to the visiting members that “the pace of work for the launching is being intensified with a view to meeting a target date to be announced soon.

According to him, “Barring any last-minute change, we are good to go for the event as planned any moment from now.”

The Coordinator, who gave rationale for the book pointed out that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Buhari has made tremendous achievements within the period under review.

“As a group that campaigned for Mr. President’s election, we felt a deep sense of obligation to provide an evidence-based report to the general public,” Ibrahim stated.

He said, “the Compendium of 5-year Achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, will prove to the world that the President is keeping the promise of providing massive infrastructural development for the people.”

It would be recalled that the MBO Dynamic Group had on June 18, 2021, embarked on a pre-launching presentation of the compendium to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The event apart from the President had in attendance the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Secretary to Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, top government functionaries as well as national officers of the group.

President Buhari, during the event, thanked members of the group for standing by him right from the pre-2015 election and assured them of necessary support for the successful launching of the compendium in Abuja.

