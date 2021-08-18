By Emma Una

Inter Communal conflict between the communities of Itega Okpami and their Oba neighbours in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State has left about five persons dead.

The crisis which is over swamp for the planting of rice started at about 4.00am on Wednesday morning with sporadic shootings from both sides.

A source from the area, Tony told Vanguard that the conflict has been brewing between both sides for some time until this morning when shooting began.

” Many houses have been burnt Five persons taken to a neighboring community for bullet wounds to be extracted have died while two others died on the spot in the war front”.

He said from where he is hiding, women and children are being evacuated from the war zone to safety in neighbouring communities.

“Even the Paramount Ruler has since left the community while and even the fighters are said to have run out of bullets”.

He said the policemen and soldiers sent to the place are standing on the highway while fighting is raging inside the villages

Ms. Irene Ugbo, the Cross River Police Command spokesman said a team of anti-riot policemen have been sent to the area.

