By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Board of CLEEN Foundation has appointed Ms. Ruth Olofin, an Acting Executive Director of the foundation.

She will be taking over from the outgoing Executive Director, Dr. Benson Olugbuo, on 1st September, this year.

This follows the decision of Dr. Benson Olugbuo to resign from CLEEN Foundation to take up an appointment with an Abuja-based international NGO as a Country Director, which will take effect by the end of August, this year.

In a statement signed by Prof. Etannibi Alemika on behalf of the Trustees and the Board of Directors of the Foundation, the board said it was satisfied with the performance of Dr. Olugbuo, that during his two three-year tenures as the Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation, he sustained the culture of hard work, motivated staff and initiated measures towards maintaining CLEEN Foundation as a leading NGO on security and safety and influencing police reform in Nigeria.

The Board thanks him for his services to CLEEN Foundation and prays for his success as Country Director.

Until her new appointment, the new Acting Executive Director, Ms. Ruth Olofin, has been part of the CLEEN Foundation Management Team and was the Manager in charge of programmes.

Vanguard News Nigeria