By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Global financial flow to help developing countries develop clean energy technology has hit $12 billion, Director, UNDP Rome, Centre for Sustainable Development, Musonda Mumba has disclosed.

Mumba spoke at a webinar session with the theme: Energy-Development nexus: Towards a people-centred approach” organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, Chair on Energy for Sustainable Development at the Politicnico Di Milano, in Milan, Italy.

She said over 759 million people are still without access to electricity, globally as 2.6 billion people remained without access to clean cooking solutions.

READ ALSO: DBN doubles loan portfolio to N215bn

Mumba who canvassed for innovative ways to address energy poverty in Africa, added that “We have seen the investments in renewable capacity increased by two percent to $303 billion in 2020.”

He pointed out that “Energy issue in Africa, particularly around cooking is a matter of life and death”, pointing out that the inter connectivity of the development with other sectors and other critical challenges, especially deforestation and pollution underpinned the need to prioritize initiatives for lasting solutions.

“We need better thinking around cooking energy”, she added.

Mumba stressed that there was need for policy shift that would encourage young people, who are innovating to build technologies without facing the barrier taxation, absence of financial resources and others.

“Africa is a young continent. The average age on the African continent is 19 years old it’s a no brainer. Can we start rethinking how universities are designing training around energy that is very fit for purpose and relevant to the spaces? We need to look at how universities are looking at sensitization to young people and also providing platforms to share knowledge,” she said.

On her part, Chairholder, UNESCO, Chair on Energy for Sustainable Development at the Politicnico Di Milano, Emmanuela Colombo noted that there was need for Africans to design or get involved in designing a tailored solution to the energy challenges on the continent.

Colombo stated that while the inter-sectorial approach to the issue is necessary, building a much better system should be a priority.

Colombo also stressed the need for capacity development, not only for the sake of delivering training hours for the people but for the sake of building the next generation Africans.

Also speaking, Consultant and Faculty Member, Centre for Petroleum, Energy Economics and Law, University of Ibadan, Temilade Sesan, stressed on the need to factor gender based realities in designing energy solutions noted that strengthening the physical linkages between rural and urban communities remained critical to addressing energy issues.

Sesan said energy is connected to many development sectors, adding that promoting energy within a broader development, especially in terms of employment, health, education, agriculture, food security and other is necessary.

She equally stressed the need for financial schemes for energy access, especially low interest loans that would enable people to acquire solar home systems.