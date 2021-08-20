CircleHills BDC plans to launch 'Youth Circle On The Hills'

As part of efforts to positively impact the teeming Nigerian youths, it is necessary that some pieces of machinery are put in place either by the government or organisations who deem it fit to fast add value to the system.

To this end, CircleHills BDC, a financial company, providing foreign exchange services and licensed to operate and a Bureau De Change in Nigeria, in a statement, recently, shared that given the economic situation of the country, the company plans to launch a platform called ‘Youth Circle On The Hills’.

According to the lead expert in the company, Mr Farouq Olanrewaju Lawal, he said the idea was borne out of the fact that given the socio-economic situation in the country, the Nigerian youth are now vulnerable and have no clue of what the future holds.

“The current situation we find ourselves in the country is so bad that many Nigerian youths have no clue of what is going to happen to their future. Then, it behooves us to in a way encourage the youth and prepare them for possible solutions. The COVID19 has really affected us badly, coupled with the fact that the unemployment rate is at 32.5 per cent and the stat has it that it might continue to increase till 2023. So, there is a need to talk to ourselves and find a way out.”

Speaking on the concept, Mr Lawal said: “Youth Circle On The Hill – YCH is an idea of CircleHills BDC and it will target the Nigerian youth and the platform will see to special ways of training in financial breakthrough, entrepreneurship and leadership training, and empowerment.”

“Once we are done with the whole plan, it will be rolled out for interested youth to join our circle, come with us to the hills and see things differently. We hope to see it fly before the end of the year.”

Vanguard News Nigeria