By Cynthia Alo

President and Chairman of Council, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, Mr Muftau Oyegunle, has said that greater efforts are underway towards increasing insurance awareness across the country.

Oyegunle disclosed this at a media briefing in Lagos saying, “This year, there would be greater efforts towards the extension of insurance awareness programmes and initiatives to other parts of the country.”

According to him, this would be achieved through the programmes lined up by the institute for the year especially its mentorship program towards developing young talents in the insurance industry as well as ensuring that the institute and the Chartered Insurance and Financial Management, CIFM delivers all its programmes accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Institute unveiled the second edition of the insurance textbook for secondary schools and colleges in Nigeria.

The textbook, which is an improvement of the first edition, and first published in 2013 has 210 pages.

It is divided into three segments each for the three levels of education in the senior secondary schools and colleges in Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, the President told journalists that the institute had distributed over twelve thousand copies of the textbooks to the geopolitical zones of the country and directly to some of the schools in the country.

He said: “The Institute’s insurance awareness initiative has been sustained through different processes.

“The tradition of enlightening secondary school students in the country about the insurance profession and practice to inspire them to select insurance as one of the subjects to be written either in senior secondary school and or NECO examinations continues to record positive results.

“During the year under review, all the tertiary institutions offering insurance in Nigeria, Cameroon and Gambia that had been re-accredited by the institute received donations of two sets of CIIN course books to support and encourage the student members of the Institute to take the professional examinations.”

While discarding the notion that insurance industry does not pay claims, Oyegunle explained that insurance is important for the growth of the economy and should be represented as so saying, “Insurance is a business that helps the economy to grow. It is a business that builds national wealth.

“A business that helps people to beat poverty, it helps people create wealth. Insurance is in the interest of our future.

“It is our collective responsibility to take insurance to the level of a higher percentage of penetration like what obtains in other countries.”

