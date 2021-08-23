Chukwumerije

Chika Chukwumerije, Member, Caretaker Committee of Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF), says stakeholders nationwide have to network more to strengthen taekwondo at the grassroots.

Chukwumerije said this while speaking on Monday in Enugu, on institutionalising taekwondo as a grassroots sport in the country.

“Our stakeholders nationwide must get ready to take the sports to the next level through broad spectrum level networking.

“There is a need to network at the social media platforms, thus, showcasing our events and feats attained by our taekwondo athletes through social media platforms for people to see.

“They should get ready to write letters, whether hard or soft copies, and follow them to logical conclusion of getting positive response on them from philanthropists, organizations and government

“Taekwondo stakeholders must get themselves involved in inviting and dragging people especially secular, political and sports leaders as well as others to taekwondo events and programmes to stimulate their interest,” he said.

ALSO READ: World Taekwondo: Nnaji on the cusp of history

The Olympic medalist noted that before people would eagerly support, sponsor and promote the sport, they would like to see evidence of what has been done and the target being pursued.

“If they see what you have done; it becomes easier for people, organizations, governments to add their support for enhanced result that will help growth of the sports at the grassroots and even in primary and post primary schools,” he added.

Chukwumerije, who was a former Technical Director of NTF, urged Nigerians to assist identified taekwondo talents to get to the peak of the sports, especially at international championships and Olympics.

He said that the assistance would engage the athletes in continuous trainin to prepare themselves for future championships.

“Athletes of other countries that usually compete with us in international championships have full concentration in developing their passionate sports through adequate provision for their continuous training and development.

“But most of our athletes do have a lot of distractions as they run around to make ends meet each day as well as attend to their daily or routine training.

“However, with good sponsorship and support to our athletes, which will make for 100 per cent concentration on taekwondo, I believe the sky will be their limit,” he added. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria