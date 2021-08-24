By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A rampaging cholera in Kebbi state has killed five more people in Takalau area in Birnin Kebbi.

A resident of the area Hajia Suwaiba said that, her elder sister was among the five that have lost their lives since the outbreak began.

However, efforts to the Director public health of the ministry of health were unsuccessful as he was not on seat when Vanguard visited, he declined comment when contacted on phone citing being busy with another assignment, he as well slated 3pm for the update but he again cut the call midway.

At Takalau area in Birnin kebbi where five people died a visit paid on Sunday night which indicated lots of patients seen on admission at the primary health center, a source confirmed that, those on admission have exhibited signs and symptoms of cholera though he admitted to have been counceled by health officials to often wash their hands, avoid eating flies infested food and maintain personal hygiene to keep cholera at bay.

As at the time of filling this report there is no official statement from kebbi health authorities on any existing isolation center as the infection rages.

It will be recalled that, last week a total of 146 persons across the State were reportedly killed by cholera, according to the chief medical Director and permanent secretary sir Yahya memorial specialist hospital Doctor Aminu Haliru Bunza said that at least 2,208 were infected with cholera as at last week.

To curtail the spread of cholera in the state a rapid response team was last week raised by the state government and a public awareness campaign was also lunched.