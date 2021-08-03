Abia born billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Dr Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso, has showered love to a crippled man whose viral video trended on social media while dancing joyfully during his baby dedication.

The man who looked like someone in his early 30’s could be seen in the viral video moving his body happily as the songs were being sang while also crawling towards the altar of the Catholic church as his wife held the child and danced with him to the altar.

The video had caused a lot of sensation in the social media with a lot of people commending the man for not letting his predicament deny him being joyful.

Meanwhile, in a post via his Facebook page, the Abia born billionaire businessman and philanthropist disclosed that he, alongside his friends and associates at Chima Anyaso Mandate (CAM) raised some funds to purchase a motorized wheelchair to enable him become more active and productive and also made a cash donation of N400,000 to help his business.

“It is a great pleasure and relief to finally locate this very vibrant and happy man who went viral a while ago after a video circulated the internet showing him dancing happily and vigorously.” he said

“His contagious energy drove my friends and associates at Chima Anyaso Mandate (CAM) to raise some funds to purchase a motorized wheelchair to enable him become more active and productive and we also made a cash donation of N400,000 to help his business.

Many lessons to draw from the life of this man. He hasn’t allowed his situation steal his joy nor did he allow his disability become his identity.” he added

The Abia born billionaire is well known for his philanthropic gestures to which many people have benefited from. He is sponsoring many school children on scholarship and have empowered many youths to establish their careers through his Chima Anyaso Foundation.

The foundation had recently empowered a hardworking female shoemaker based in Aba with a full set of industrial shoe making equipment worth millions of naira to enlarge her business and empower others.