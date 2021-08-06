Inkblot Productions has slated October 15, 2021 for the release of its first movie in 2021, Charge and Bail.

Popular for making blockbusters such as The Wedding Party Series, Quam’s Money, Who’s The Boss and many more, the film production company disclosed the release date in the movie teaser.

The film, a co-production with Film One Entertainment, tells the story of A rich young lawyer (played by Zainab Balogun) who gets posted to a “charge and bail” law firm during her year of national service. Trouble ensues as Boma struggles to fit in with the people, the courts, and the life. Charge and Bail is a fun adventure about the clash between the haves and the have-nots, and having to deal with finding your place in an environment that is new to you.

The movie is directed by Uyoyou Adia and written by Chinaza Onuzo. It stars popular actors including Zainab Balogun, Stan Eze, Folu Storms, Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Tope Olowoniyan, Elozonam Ogbolu, Eso Dike, Chigul and Craze Clown and many more.

Speaking on what to expect from Charge and Bail, Inkblot cofounder Zulumoke Oyibo said “Charge and Bail is a fun experience for the audiences. It has comedy, drama, romance, family wahala. All things that our audiences know and love. We can’t wait for everyone to see this film come October 15th.

Zulumoke Oyibo, produces alongside her Inkblot co-founder Chinaza Onuzo. Eku Edewor and Matilda Ogunleye were producers on the project. Damola Ademola of Inkblot, Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa of Film One will serve as executive producers. Mimi Bartels is a co-Executive Producer.