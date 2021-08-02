.

…As Gov. Umahi describes APC Ward Congress as successful

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Chairmen and supporters of 10 political parties, weekend defected to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP ahead of the 2023 general election in the State.

This is even as Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State described the All Progressives Congress, APC, ward congress in Ebonyi State as very peaceful with a massive turnout.

The Ward Congress took place last Saturday in the State.

Governor Umahi made this known while responding to questions asked by journalists during his inspection at the ongoing construction of a 30-span- flyover at Ugwu-Iyere, Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

The Governor further noted that the consensus arrangement was being demonstrated in the field through massive mobilization and voting.

“The ongoing congress is very wonderful, very peaceful. The consensus arrangement being demonstrated at the field by way of massive mobilization and election are very impressive.”

The Governor also clarified that the caretaker arrangement by APC is legitimate as against some insinuations that it is illegal.

“When that opinion was expressed, I had to go through the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria and the constitution of the party.”

“A section of the party constitution empowers the National Executive Committee to set up a caretaker committee and this caretaker committee is to do the job of any of the organs of the party where there is vacancy/vacancies.”

The defectors and their political parties include Comrade Osuja Sabastine, the former Chairman of the Labour Party and currently the Chairman Zenith Labour Party, Chief Mike A. Obiahu, the former governorship candidate of Zenith Party in the 2019 election, Hon. Ejiofor Chukwu, the State Chairman, Democratic Peoples Party, DPP, Inya Pius, the State Chairman, United Peoples Party, UPP, and Peter Ezeh, the State Chairman, Change Nigeria’s Party, CNP.

Others include Isha Lawrence, the State Chairman, All Grassroot Alliance, AGA, Hon. John Ugo, the State Chairman, We the Peoples Nigeria, WTPN, Ekpa Jacob, the State Chairman, Hope Democratic Party, H.O.P, Ukpasi Cletus, the State Chairman, African Peoples Alliance, A.P.A and Okwa Friday, the State Chairman, Peoples Trust, PT.

The decampees gave reasons for their defection during the Ebonyi PDP stakeholders meeting at Salt Lake Hotel, Abakaliki.

Stakeholders of the party during the meeting pledged their loyalty and commitment to the success of the party at all levels adding that Ebonyi remains a PDP State not minding the activities of the enemies of the Party.

Reading out the Communique of the meeting signed by 36 stakeholders including State and National Assembly members of the PDP in Ebonyi State, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim called on the security agencies to investigate issues affecting its members in the State.

“As stakeholders in the project of building a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous Ebonyi State, we deem it necessary to seize any, and every opportunity, to draw attention to issues that are bedevilling our dear State, and capable of adversely affecting the well being and future of our state.”

