By Theodore Opara

THE CFAO group has appointed Mr. Patrice Porte as the new managing director of its automotive division in Nigeria.

Porte replaced Mr. Thomas Palletier who takes over the same position in Uganda. Palletire was the managing director of the CFAO Automotive Division in Nigeria for seven years where he repositioned the company and gained more market share for the renowned automobile distribution company.

Speaking at a send forth party organised by the staff at their Ijora office, the outgoing managing director commended the staff for their support in making his stay and job interesting throughout his stay in the country.

The send forth party coincided with the out going managing director’s 50th year birthday which he said he was very pleased to celebrate with the staff who gave him their best in Nigeria. In an emotion laden voice, Palletier said: “ Today is a special day to me, it is my 50th birthday and I am happy to celebrate it with you. It is my time to say goodbye, I tried not to cry for this show of love. As I am leaving, my replacement Mr. Patrice Porte is a good man and you can count on him to continue from where I stopped.

“I was able to transform this company because of your support and the wonderful general managers I worked with. I am sorry if I have made some errors. We have built a strong foundation and our new brand Massilia is doing well.”

The outgoing managing director under whose tenure Massilia was established to distribute Mitsubishi brand in Nigeria, said that they have been able to grow their market share from four to nine percent during their period. He added that nothing can stop the company, Masssilia from growing.

Palletier described his deputy, Mr. Kunle Jaiyesimi as a wonderful man who supported him throughout his stay in Nigeria, urged the staff to continue to strive for the best. Palletier said: “The Deputy Managing Director, Kunle has been wonderful and we have very professional general managers and I am confident that we shall continue to fly very high.”

On his experience in country, he said “Nigeria is a very exciting place and the deputy managing director, Kunle guided me through.”