More often than not, any discussion about the sun centers around the risks of getting too much exposure to harmful UV rays. However, the sun is one of the most effective anti-cancer drugs. From the fear-mongering, the world has replaced the sun with blue light, and everyone is layering up to avoid the sun.

According to Carnivore Aurelius, humans were made to enjoy the sun, as it is the best source of Vitamin D. Carnivore Aurelius is letting you in on some of the impacts of the sun on your well-being.

Carnivore Aurelius is passionate about improving the quality of life for many people. One of the ways Aurelius is doing this is through the production of beef liver crisps and steak crisps. With his focus on well-being, Aurelius states that there’s a reason why the sun is associated with happiness and smiley emojis.

According to Aurelius, the sun has a great impact on your well-being. And most importantly, your body is capable of adapting to the sun and soaking up enough to keep you healthy. Your body’s superpowers activate under the sun. Moreover, a healthy dose of the sun’s rays contains Vitamin D that is essential for your body. It modulates cell growth, and the sun is the best natural source of this Vitamin.

However, Aurelius is mainly focused on the mental benefits of soaking up the sun often. Researchers have found that people are often mentally depressed when the sun is playing hide and seek. Doctors have even advised patients to spend some time out in the sun to improve their mental disposition significantly. It increases your serotonin levels, helping you feel better.

Another impact of the sun on well-being is the improved quality of sleep. Spending time in the sun can help you get better rest at night as the serotonin you soaked up works with melatonin to lull you to a restful sleep.

Carnivore Aurelius opines that the widespread fear and avoidance of the sun is largely unfounded. Aurelius argues that without the sun, humankind would not survive. They debunk the belief that the sun causes Melanoma, citing that your skin naturally regulates the intake of the sun by producing natural ‘sunscreen.’ The sun is not the enemy; the chemicals in sunscreen and the food we eat are what we should be worried about.