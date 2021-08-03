No directives to AGF Malami

Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Moving to squash any rumours or misunderstanding on the stance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni dashed to the Aso Villa to explain the position of the committee to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to a source close to the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Buni’s decision to see Osinbajo was necessitated because rumours were flying around about the fate of the Congress.

The source explained that prior to Buni’s visit, there was no communication between the VP and the Yobe Governor until late Friday night when he reached out to the VP around midnight.

“By then, the governors had already argued for the continuation of the Congresses, although some governors strongly argued against proceeding with the ward congresses,” the source said.

It will be recalled that the Vice President acting on the orders of President Muhammadu Buahri met with senior legal members of the administration to proffer a solution to the problems that might arise following the Supreme Court ruling on Ondo State.

An Aso Villa source also told our correspondent that the Vice President is concerned about the interest of the APC and believes that the Supreme Court ruling last week is clear.

“The VP is of the firm view that the Supreme Court ruling last week is a clear legal ditch which is best avoided. He wants to ensure that the interest of the party is what is paramount, hoping that all stakeholders would eventually find a way in the interest of Nigerians who have reposed so much confidence and support in the party.”

On the Vice President giving the directives to the Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of Federation, Abubakar Malami, the CECPC source said no such thing happened. “The Vice President did not give any directive to anyone after the meeting. The Vice President did not order the AGF to stop the Congresses, no one was handed such directive.”

Sources close to the meeting said the VP, who was told to resolve the crisis by the President, wants the party to benefit from the legal warning of the Supreme Court, that ruled in a 4-3 verdict with the justices questioning the constitutional validity of a sitting Governor holding such an executive post as national party Caretaker Chairman.

An APC chieftain in Kwara who also spoke to our correspondent said the proper thing was to postpone the Congresses as it did not have the impact it should have had across the country. “The first problem we had was the Supreme Court ruling but before that we had other internal crisis within the party that needed to be resolved,” the chieftain said.

“We cannot say the Congresses was 100 per cent successful because some states did not hold Congresses while others held parallel congresses. I think this is a time for party leaders to put their personal interest aside and think of the future of the party.”

Vanguard News Nigeria