By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has expressed confidence in the ability of the nation’s judiciary to punish the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for what it described as abuse of court processes regarding a suit instituted by the opposition party on the legality of Gov. Mai Mala Buni’s appointment as caretaker chairman of the APC.

APC in a late statement by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe described the PDP as ignominious rablerousers with no locus to take any action on the internal affairs of another party.

The statement titled, “Re:PDP’s frivolous court action against the CECPC Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni”, reads; “Our attention has been drawn to a purported court action sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP against His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC and Governor of Yobe State.

“While we are constrained from and reluctant to comment on the PDP’s misplaced and frivolous court action because it will be sub judice, the PDP leadership is obviously executing a desperate and poorly-scripted propaganda plot aimed at deflecting attention from the crisis of confidence the failed opposition party faces.

ALSO READ: APC crisis: Oshiomhole denies return plan, pledges loyalty to Buni-led CECPC

“The PDP are ignominious rablerousers and have no locus to take any action on the internal affairs of the APC. The Supreme Court has already affirmed the status and legality of the CECPC and that is all there is to it.

“There are clearly spelt out punitive measures against abuse of court processes. We are confident that the Judiciary will apply these measures fully”.

The PDP had on Wednesday approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, asking it to sack Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State from office.

PDP, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/885/2021, which it filed through a consortium of lawyers comprising of five Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, led by Mr. Emeka Etiaba, maintained that governor Buni acted in breach of sections 183 and 187 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, when he accepted appointment as Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Vanguard News Nigeria