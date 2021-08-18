By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Marie-Therese Nanlong & James Ogunnaike

Former Deputy President of the Senate, and a member of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustee, BoT, Ibrahim Mantu, is dead.

He was aged 74 years.

Mantu died yesterday at a private hospital in Abuja at midnight after a few days of admission. He has since been buried according to Muslim rite.

The late former Deputy Senate President was born in Chanso village, Gindiri District, Mangu LGA of Plateau State on February 16, 1947.

He attended Gindiri Demonstration Primary School from 1955 – 1961 and obtained the First School Leaving Certificate.

Mantu studied on his own to obtain O’ level GCE and Diploma in Professional Salesmanship which facilitated his movement to John Holt Ltd in 1973 as a Trainee-Manager. He was later confirmed as a substantive Manager.

Mantu holds a B.A. (Hons.) degree in Political Science from the Washington International University. He was awarded Honourary Doctorate Degrees of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, University of Jos, Madonna University, Okija and University of Applied Sciences and Management Port Novo, Benin Republic.

Reacting, President Muhammadu Buhari said the late Mantu dedicated most of his life to the service of his people.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said he was joining Plateau State Government and indigenes in mourning the passing of the renowned politician.

According to the statement, the President commiserated with leaders and members of the National Assembly, friends and political associates of the former Deputy Senate President, who he said dedicated most of his life to service of his people.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, believing his legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful co-existence will always be remembered, especially in bringing more harmony in his state and the country at large.

Obasanjo

On his part, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, expressed shock over his demise, declaring that he served his country meritoriously.

In a condolence letter to Mantu’s son, Musa Ibrahim Mantu, Obasanjo stated that the late lawmaker accorded his administration’s reform agenda between 1999 and 2007 his valued, unequivocal support.

Obasanjo in the letter by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, among others, said: “Senator Mantu served his country meritoriously, most notably as a lawmaker representing Plateau Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 1999-2007.

“I must acknowledge the positive leadership and stabilising role he had used his exalted position to play in the affairs of our nation as the Deputy President of the Senate during my tenure as the President of Nigeria. He accorded my administration’s reform agenda his valued, unequivocal support.

“I must also appreciate the way he saw me until his death. This he always expressed mostly in his writings to me and interactions with me: “great teacher, a father, a brother, an exemplary leader, a role model, a very good friend and someone in whom I totally believe in,” with strong affirmation of the positive impact my life and his association with me over the years have had upon him and his perspective on life. And in return, I presented myself to him as a confidant and someone he could rely absolutely upon to do the best for Nigeria and Nigerians and to work tirelessly to make Nigeria great both in and outside of public office. His unfortunate passing is rather a sad moment for me.”

Atiku

Also, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, among others, said “Mantu was very central in the management of the frosty relationship between the executive and the legislature in those difficult years of learning the nuances of democratic practice,” he said.

The former vice president said the deceased was a nationalist who thought of Nigeria first.

Lawan

On his part, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his condolences, said “Mantu had a brilliant political career which he capped with the quality representation he provided the people of Plateau Central District as their two-term Senator between 1999 and 2007.

Lalong

In the same vein, Governor Simon Lalong, Senators Jeremiah Useni, Istifanus Gyang and Nora Dadu’ut, paid glowing tributes to the deceased.

Lalong, who expressed shock over the death, described his death as a great loss to Plateau State and Nigeria at large.”

A statement by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham quoted that Lalong”received the news of the demise of the elder statesman and erudite politician with a heavy heart,” recalling his “enormous contributions to the socio-political development of the state and the nation at large.

“Late Senator Mantu was a grassroots politician whose life was all about the interest of the people as he did everything within his power to serve them through empowerment and quality representation. He earned his place in Nigerian politics by active involvement ”

Senators

Similarly, Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Professor Nora Dadu’ut expressed sadness over Mantu’s death, saying: “Senator Mantu exhibited the values of discipline, integrity and devotion wherever he found himself, he will surely be missed.”

Senator Gyang on his part noted the deceased was “an elder statesman, a charismatic leader and a political colossus of immense networking and bridge building capacity.”

Also, Senator Useni added, “Senator Mantu served his community, Plateau, Nigeria and indeed humanity with a style that was uniquely vigorous, patriotic and productive.”

PDP

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, described late Mantu, as a “pillar in the PDP,” who could not be forgotten.

He said that Mantu’s death was a huge tragedy which had befallen not only the PDP but Nigeria at large.

“Mantu was a highly resourceful leader, an excellent lawmaker, exemplary democrat and dazzling political mobiliser; a very humble and detribalised statesman, who spent his life in innumerable sacrifices towards the unity, stability and economic development of our dear fatherland,” he said.

