Buhari meets Tinubu in London

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday evening, visited the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in his London home.

Details of their discussions were not made available late Thursday evening when our correspondent got wind of the development when pictures of the duo trended on social media.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, who confirmed the meeting of President Buhari and Asiwaju Tinubu said the President was the visitor and that he had no details of their discussions.

Recall that President Buhari traveled to the United Kingdom on July 26, 2021, to take part in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

The President went on, after the summit, to see his doctors for an earlier scheduled medical check up in London.

In a statement issued then by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s itinerary in London were highlighted.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will today Monday July 26, 2021, travel to the United Kingdom to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

“The Summit, which will be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices.

“It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

“Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others.

“President Buhari will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“After the Summit, the President will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up. He is due back by second week of August, 2021”, the statement said then.

