President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Kola Adesina, the Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, as he marks his 57th birthday.

The president describes Adesina as a consummate entrepreneur with experience that traverses academia, finance, energy, trade and diplomacy.

Commending the vision of Sahara Power Group aimed at deploying diversified power sources to light up homes, businesses and communities across the continent, the president extolled Adesina’s passion for empowering young people, and mentoring youths to seek creative ways of galvanizing their energies for sustainable growth and development.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari wished Adesina “many happy returns, and a lot more energy as he seeks the promotion of the pan-African dream of regional integration and trade.”