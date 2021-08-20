Buhari arrives Yola for Ahmed Joda condolence

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari arrives at Yola International Airport, Adamawa at 10:44 am

President Buhari is in the state to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late super Permanent Secretary, Ahmed Joda who was Chairman of the Transition Committee in 2015.

The President is expected to visit the palace of Lamido of Adamawa, Mohammadu Aliu Barkin do.

Already at the airport to welcome the President is the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintri, his Chief of Staff, Prof Maxwell Gidado, SAN, and members of the State Executive Council.

Also on ground to welcome the number one citizen are heads of security agencies in the state.

