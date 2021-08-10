By Juliet Umeh

Information and Communications Technology Company, ipNX, has launched a new broadband service, FOS Xtreme1000, that offers one gigabit per second, 1Gbps, speed to residential users.

The company said Xtreme1000 service features symmetrical speeds of 1000Mbps making it 50 times faster than the average broadband connection speed in Nigeria.

It said it is unlimited and does not include data caps, meaning customers will never experience data slowdowns or cut-offs.

ipNX also announced speed upgrades for its full range of Residential Unlimited Broadband packages, offering customers more at the same price. Residential Unlimited customers would now enjoy speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 150Mbps while FOS Xtreme customers will also enjoy speed upgrades from 200Mbps to 400Mbps.

The SMEseries was also not left out as ipNX announced speed upgrades for all current packages with new speeds ranging from 30Mbps to 500Mbps.

Divisional CEO, ipNX Retail, Mrs. Kene Eneh, said, “Launching our 1Gbps Fibre Optic broadband service is a real landmark for us at ipNX and also for Nigeria as a whole. Nigerians deserve to have the fastest Internet possible to fully benefit from all that the Internet has to offer. Making Gigabit speeds available to our customers are indeed a fulfilment of our strategy to provide services with boundless possibilities.”

“We are proud to be the broadband leader in the markets we serve. We have a deep sense of duty as a major enabler for Nigeria’s Digital Economy Strategy particularly in the provision of solid future-ready infrastructure and services. For our customers, we are certain that our 1Gbps plan will provide them with a boost in productivity, global competitiveness and also enable new digital experiences for them.”