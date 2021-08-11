The entire Bridge Nigeria community was agog with excitement during the 2021 Prize Giving Day and Graduation Ceremony.

Bridge graduating pupils in the company of their parents came to the occasion looking glammed up like celebrities, to celebrate the end of the academic year and the milestones achieved.

The colourful and fun event brought together pupils, teachers, parents and well-wishers in the communities in all Bridge community schools, to celebrate the commitment, behaviour and achievements of pupils as well as reward the efforts of the teachers during the academic year.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of gifts and awards to pupils in various categories such as Most Punctual and Organised, Most Improved, Most Respectful, Best in different subjects like Maths, English and Science, Best Prefect, Best Graduating Pupils, Best Vendor, and Teacher of the Year Awards.

The Regional Director Academics at Bridge, Rhoda Odigboh said: “Our teachers must be commended for the success of their pupils. The learning gains evidenced at Bridge are as a result of the dedication, passion and hardwork by our teachers who are at the heart of our mission of delivering a life-changing education for millions of children.”

“The success our children have achieved in the national exam shows what Bridge has always believed that every Nigerian child can excel if given the right opportunities, supportive teachers and empowering schools. Odigboh added.

Best graduating primary 6 pupil at Bridge International Academy Anibaba in Ikorodu, Iretomiwa Adewusi, thanked the school for giving him the opportunity to become a better person, academically and otherwise. He attributed his success to the dedication and commitment to his academic works and other co-curricular activities.

A parent at Bridge International Academy Omobalufon in Ojo, Mrs Olayinka Amudipe, whose son was the best graduating primary 6 pupil in the school, said that she was glad she chose Bridge for her children. “Looking back, I am happy I made the decision to enrol my children at Bridge because ensuring that our children have the best education foundation and are set for a successful future and a good quality of life was what my husband and I wanted for them,” she said.

Some of the parents confessed that their children have been significantly transformed, with obvious academic and moral improvement.

Some of the activities on display at the ceremony were sight words recitation, debate sessions, drama and cultural display, dance competition, poems presentation, news broadcast which summarized various activities of term and what parents should expect in the next academic year etc,

Bridge Nigeria is a network of nursery and primary schools in underserved communities in Lagos and Osun State, creating opportunities for children to grow and explore their potential. Recently, the Managing Director, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) Uche Orji disclosed that the investment made in Bridge Nigeria delivers high quality education to children from low-income homes. Bridge’s mission is to provide millions of children with life-changing education and it does this by investing in teacher support and learning innovation, which transform learning outcomes for pupils.