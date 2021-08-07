Work is already in progress for a movie by new entrant into the Nigeria movie production scene, ‘Brewstarz Films’.

The yet to be titled movie is to be directed by Nollywood Star ‘Yul Edochie’ who is also billed to feature in the movie in some capacity.

The cast and crew are yet to be named officially but principal photography is set for November.

The movie will be shot on locations in Nigeria.

According to the official statement from Brewstarz Films which states that; apart from lead roles, all other roles will be selected through Yul Edochie Academy and random online auditions which will be conducted via our official social media pages and our website only.

The audition will be completely free and no form of payment will be required through the entirety of the audition process. The dates will be sometime between September and October during the final stages of pre-production.

Brewstarz intends to give talented actors; popular and upcoming, a chance to showcase their abilities.

Brewstarz Films is a Film and Video Production company. It is part of Brewstarz Ltd Uk An I.T Consulting and Management Service.

For more information visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brewstarzfilms

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brewstarzfilms

Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/brewstarz

Website: brewstarz.com