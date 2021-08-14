.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Saturday, in Gwoza, received another Chibok Girl who presented herself to the Nigerian Army.

The schoolgirl, Hassana Adamu, alongside her two children, was handed over to Governor Zulum by the Commander, 26 Taskforce Brigade, Brigadier General DR Dantani.

Zulum was in Gwoza from where he moved to Bama, undertaking humanitarian activities. He had just returned from northern Borno where he spent five days on humanitarian interventions.

Hassana was one of over 200 schoolgirls abducted at a Government Secondary School in Chibok on April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram insurgents.

It can be recalled that Ruth Ngladar Pogu and a man said to be her husband had presented themselves to the Nigerian Army on July 28, 2021, at a location in Bama.

Vanguard News Nigeria