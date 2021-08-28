BREAKING: Victor Uwaifo dies at 80

By Juliet Ebirim

Sir Victor Uwaifo

Legendary singer and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, is reportedly dead.

The Joromi crooner passed on at the age of 80.

This was disclosed by one of his children, Uwaifo Peter de Rock, who broke the news on his Facebook page, on Saturday evening.

“Daddy whyyyyyyyyyy did you leave us now? Prof Sir Victor UWAIFO has gone to rest. Black Saturday for me nooow… One week now after collaborating with me,” he lamented.

Uwaifo, who released hits after hits in fast tempo highlife music is the first professional musician to be awarded with the National Merit Honours of Member of the Order of the Niger.

He was also the first Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Nigeria in the Edo State Government, during the administration of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

A professor of Visual Arts, University of Benin (UNIBEN), details of his death were unknown at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria