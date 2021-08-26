By Temisan Amoye

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group stage draw and Awards night held today at Istanbul, Turkey

The 32-team draw featured four teams each from the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga. The French Ligue 1 rounding up the top 5 European leagues have two representatives.

Former Chelsea legends and 2012 Champions League winners, Branislav Ivanovic and Micheal Essien were on hand to help with the draws.

Away from the draws, Jorginho, Kante and De Bruyne were up for the UEFA’s Mens Player of the Year, while Euro 2020 winning Italian coach Roberto Mancini, had to contend with Chelsea Thomas Tuchel, and Man City’s Pep Guardiola for the UEFA Coach of the Year

The event began with the award of the Presidential Award to Danish team captain, Simon Kjaer and the Danish medical team for their quick intervention in saving the life of Christian Eriksen at the 2020 European Championships.

UEFA President Aleksandr Ceferin was on hand to present the Presidential Award. The award was presented to the Danish medical team doctor Morten Boesen, team physio Morten Skjoldager, Simon Kjær (Denmark national team captain). Other medics who received the Award include, Mogens Kreutzfeldt (chief medical officer), Frederik Flensted (stadium medical manager, Anders Boesen (pitchside emergency doctor), Peder Ersgaard (paramedic).

UEFA venue medical officers Jens Kleinefeld, and Valentin Velikov also received the award.

The first team drawn was last season finalists, Man City in group A, followed by Atletico Madrid in group B, Portuguese Champions Sporting Lisbon were drawn in group C, Italian Champions Inter Milan were drawn in Group D, 2020 winners Bayern Munich in Group E, Europa League winners Villarreal followed in Group F.

Ligue 1 champions Lille were drawn in group G, with Champions League winners Chelsea in Group H.

The UEFA Champions League Defender of the season award followed the Pot 1 draw. Man City’s Ruben Dias won the mens category, while Barcelona Femini’s Irene Paredes won the female category.

Pot two’s Borussia Dortmund were drawn with Sporting in Group C, followed by Real Madrid in Group D alongside Inter Milan. Liverpool FC were drawn with Atletico Madrid in Group B, who eliminated the Reds in the 2020 UCL round of 16. PSG were drawn in Group A alongside Man City to set a mouth-watering clash. Juventus were drawn alongside current holders Chelsea in Group H. Another Barca, Bayern clash beckons as both giants were placed in Group E. Man United joined Villareal in Group F

The UEFA Midfielder award followed, with Chelsea’s N’golo Kante pipping teammate Jorginho and Kevin De Bruyne to the award, while Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona Femini picked up the award for the female category.

Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donestsk face an uphill task in Group D, coming up against Inter and Real Madrid. Benfica were drawn in Group E, followed by Zenit St. Petersburg in Group H with Chelsea. Group A can be tagged as the Group of Death, with formidable RB Leipzig drawn alongside powerhouses PSG and Man City. Italian side Atalanta were drawn alongside Man United in Group F while Dutch Champions Ajax join Dortmund in Group C.

Austrian side Salzburg were drawn in Group B, while Porto rounded up pot 3 falling in Group B alongside Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

The UEFA Forward of the Season award was presented to Borussia Dortmund’s hitman Erling Haaland, while Barcelona Femini’s Jennifer Hermoso completed a clean sweep for the Catalan side.

Swiss champions, Young boys were drawn from Pot 4 and placed in Group F, followed by Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas in Group C. AC Milan making a return after seven years, were drawn in Group B, setting up a tantalising group with Atletico, Porto and Liverpool. Bundesliga side Wolfsburg find themselves in Group G. Belgian side Club Brugge face a daunting task in Group A alongisde Man City, PSG and RB Leipzig. Swedish champions Malmo were drawn in Group H. Ukranian Champions Dynamo Kiev were placed in Group E . First timers, FC Sheriff were drawn in Group D

The awards continued with the UEFA Womens Manager of the year, with Barcelona Femini’s boss Lluis Cortes unsuprisingly picking the award, while Champions League winning manager Thomas Tuchel picked up the UEFA Mens Manager of the Year award.

FC Barcelona Femini’ midfielder, Alexis Putellas picked up the all important UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award, while Champions League and 2020 European Championship winner, Jorginho picked up the UEFA Mens Player of The Year award.

Groups

Group A

Man City, Paris Saint Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B

Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C

Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax , Besiktas

Group D

Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Sheriff

Group E

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv

Group F

Villarreal, Man United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G

Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H

Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St. Petersburg, Malmo

Vanguard News Nigeria