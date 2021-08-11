By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

THE Federal Government on Wednesday said that the Twitter ban in Nigeria will be lifted soon.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the First Lady’s Conference room, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister who was asked to give update on the Twitter ban in Nigeria and the interface with the company said, “The end for amicable resolution is very much in sight.

‘We appreciate the patience of Nigerians. I want to assure you that we have made very tremendous progress. We have met with Twitter both physically and in writing. We are actually almost there.

” The engagement has been extremely positive without any acrimony. We have made it clear what we want from Twitter.”

ALSO READ: That Twitter ban

Alhaji Mohammed stated that some of the conditions made by the Federal Government for Twitter operations to resume in Nigeria include that Twitter should establish legal presence in the country, register as a Nigerian company with an address.

It should also have a Country Representative that will serve as a liaison and must register with relevant regulatory agencies including the NCC.

The government is also demanding that Twitter must commit itself to the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS. The government is also proposing an Ombudsman between Twitter and Nigeria.

“They (Twitter) have shown a lot of flexibility, the conversation has not been acrimonious,” Mohammed said.

He, however said that there were about three to four areas the two were yet to reach agreement which include opening of office in Nigeria with staff, adding that Twitter has agreed to open office in the country in 2022.

Vanguard News Nigeria