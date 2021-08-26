Multiple casualties, including children – with US soldiers feared among the wounded – as explosion tears through crowd hours after ISIS attack warning

A suicide bomb has caused a huge explosion outside Kabul airport where US soldiers were stationed with at least 13 casualties including children just hours after warnings of an ‘imminent’ and ‘lethal’ ISIS terror attack.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the blast which ripped through a crowd of Afghans gathered at the Abbey gate of the Hamid Karzai airport where there were also reports of gunfire amid the mass panic.

Images from the scene show scores of bloodied people being carried away from the bombsite with reports of multiple casualties, with at least three US troops among the wounded.

Witnesses told Sky News the suicide bomber had detonated a device in a sewage canal-way packed with people and that there were ‘definitely’ civilian casualties.

He said the passage was overlooked by US soldiers and he had been told that there were casualties among the American troops.

He added: ‘This could be the end of the airlift’

Meanwhile an Afghan man queueing to enter the airport said the explosion hit the middle of a crowd of thousands, and he saw many injured and maimed people and was told of multiple fatalities.

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said: ‘We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can.’

Source: Daily Mail UK

