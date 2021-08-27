By Evelyn Usman

Pipeline vandals at the early hours of today broke the Ikotun section of Atlas Cove pipeline channel, causing the combustive substance to spill into many communities under Alimisho Local Government Area of Lagos State.



As at time of writing this report, some residents of the affected areas had fled their abodes to prevent being caught up in any likely inferno.



Consequently , the Ikotun market was shut as the product was said to be gushing out from some drainages there.



However, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said its men were on ground to contain any like fire outbreak.



But it warned residents in the affected areas not to lit fire, so as to avert imminent danger.



Its Director, Mrs Adeseye Margaret, explained that the service received a distress call about 3.24 am “to Omoboriowo Street, Pipeline Bus Stop, via Ikotun, Lagos and Firemen from Abesan Fire Station were swiftly mobilized to the scene.

“On getting there, it was discovered that PMS was gushing out from the pipeline and its contents had travelled through drainage and available means to Igando/Idimu roads and environs of Alimosho, Lagos”.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service further explained that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation pumping operations had been suspended, adding that “firemen are putting the situation under control and security agents are providing coverage to forestall any imminent danger.

“However, I want admonished members of the public, particularly, residents within these corridors not to make open fire along these areas in order to avert danger, pending the conclusion of the repair works by the NNPC.

Vanguard News Nigeria