Dayo Johnson Akure

The Lawmaker representing Akure South/North Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Adedayo Omolafe is dead.

Omolafe popularly known as expensive was a former chairman of the Akure South council area of the state.

A source close to him said “he was unconscious last night (Sunday night) and rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

He reportedly died at about 2 am this morning.

One of his aides told vanguard that “Expensive was not sick, we were still together on Sunday this is so sad, a terrible blow dealt Akure

Details later…

