Dayo Johnson Akure
The Lawmaker representing Akure South/North Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Adedayo Omolafe is dead.
Omolafe popularly known as expensive was a former chairman of the Akure South council area of the state.
A source close to him said “he was unconscious last night (Sunday night) and rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.
He reportedly died at about 2 am this morning.
One of his aides told vanguard that “Expensive was not sick, we were still together on Sunday this is so sad, a terrible blow dealt Akure
