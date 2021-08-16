



By Arogbonlo Israel

Maria has emerged as the fourth Head of House in the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Season 6, and she is immune to tonight’s nomination process.

Recall Maria was once Deputy to the Major General Pere as fondly called by viewers because of his authoritative leadership trait.

During the game of luck on Monday, each housemate was given 60 seconds to finish the course of the Head of House game, where they have to throw a dice and start the game. The aim of this game of luck is to get the farthest within the time limit.

Maria bagged 32 points to take over mantle from Pere as the fourth Head of House.

With this new position, Maria is free from eviction, but will not have access to the Head of House lounge because she broke Big Brother’s rules and was banned along with Liquorose and Peace for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Big Brother housemate, Kayvee, has exited the Big Brother Naija house due to medical reason.

This was announced via a brief from Big Brother, read by the Head of House, Pere, to all the housemates on Monday.

Vanguard News Nigeria