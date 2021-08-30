The former Head of House (HoH), in the fifth week of the Big Brother Naija, ‘Shine Ya Eye’, Liquorose has bowed out, as JayPaul and Jackie B, Monday emerged the new HoH.

The decision for two HoH was taken by BBNaija, when its host Ebuka – Obi Uchedu made the announcement minutes before the game started.

With their emergence as the new Heads of House, JayPaul and Jackie B are immune from possible eviction next week. The remaining housemates are up for eviction come 5th of September, 2021.

