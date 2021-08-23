BREAKING: Legendary artist, Yusuf Grillo, dies at 87

One of the leading artists to come out of Nigeria, Yusuf Grillo, is dead. He died in the early hours of today, Monday. He was born in 1934.

One of his children, Mrs Adeyemi, confirmed Grillo’s passing to Vanguard.

She told Vanguard in a brief telephone chat, “Yes, my father is dead. He died this morning.

“As we speak, we are preparing to take his remains for burial,” she said in a teary voice.

The late Grillo, a contemporary of Bruce Onobrakpeya, was a Zaria Art Society comrade.

His works are known for the use of colour blue and natural settings

Grillo attended Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology, Zaria; Cambridge University; and also schooled in Germany and the United States of America.

He is a former Head of the Department of Art and Printing at Yaba College of Technology.

Vanguard News Nigeria