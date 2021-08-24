BREAKING: Kebbi Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy

By Haruna Aliyu – Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Speaker of House of Assembly Honourable Sama, Ilah Abdulmuminu Kamba and his Deputy Muhammad Buhari Alieru has been impeached by a two-third majority on Tuesday.

In a letter signed and made available by the clerk to the house, Usman Ahmad Bunza, to journalist said the two house leaders were found to have committed impeachable offence hence, the reason to relieve them of their post with immediate effect.

Bunza also announced their replacement are Muhammad Abubakar Lolo as the new speaker while Honourable Usman Ankwai Zuru as his deputy.

Meanwhile, the security situation at the state assembly was fine as armed policemen were seen at the entrance in case of any breakdown of law and order and the inside too is calm but the impeached leaders could not be reached for comments.

Vanguard News Nigeria