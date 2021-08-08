.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

The planned sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, scheduled to have commenced tomorrow, Monday, has been suspended due to the National Examination Council, NECO, examination for junior secondary schools.

IPOB stated that a new date for the commencement of the sit-at-home order would be announced later.

The pro-Biafra group had a penultimate week, in what appeared to be in solidarity with its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, ordered for sit-at-home that would be observed every Monday throughout Igbo land, starting from August 9, until the IPOB leader is released.

However, in a statement by the IPOB leader’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu, IPOB explained that it arrived at the decision, after listening to pleas from well-meaning individuals and groups that the order is suspended to allow students in Igbo land to participate in the NECO examination.

“IPOB has listened to pleas from well-meaning individuals and groups within and outside Biafra land that we consider the fate of our children who will be involved in the NECO Exam and based on that, we decided to shift grounds over the sit-at-home order.”

“IPOB having realized the academic deprivation the already marginalized Biafra students who entered for this year’s NECO would suffer, decided to suspend the sit-at-home order to a later date, to allow the students to take their examinations.

‘Allowing the sit-at-home to go ahead as earlier announced, in the face of the NECO Exam would amount to assisting enemies of Biafra to inflict more injuries on her children.

“As a group fighting for the liberation of her people from oppression from her enemies, we realized that it would amount to assisting the said enemies to inflict more harm on our children if we do not suspend the sit-at-home order to allow Biafra students to take their exams”.

The statement further explained that the sit-at-home order has not been cancelled, but only suspended for the sake of Biafra students taking this year’s NECO examination and called on IPOB members to await further directives.

