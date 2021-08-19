…As 11 parties substitute candidates

By Omeiza Ajayi

Ahead of its publication of the final list of candidates in the Anambra Governorship Election, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has released a list of substituted candidates, reinstating former Central Bank chief, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA.

According to the commission, Soludo’s reenlistment was as a result of a court order served on it.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement said INEC had met on Thursday and deliberated on a number of issues, including the nomination of candidates for the Anambra Governorship election holding on 6th November 2021.

According to him, the Timetable and Schedule of Activities approved by the Commission on 18th January 2021 provides for the withdrawal/substitution of candidates in line with Section 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

“Accordingly, by the deadline of 30th July 2021 fixed by the Commission, seven Governorship and 11 Deputy Governorship candidates were substituted by 11 out of the 18 political parties.

“Similarly, the Commission was served with the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgement of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra Governorship election.

“However, the final list of candidates will be published on 7th October 2021 as provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election”, Okoye added.

Apart from APGA whose substitution was based on a court order, other parties which made substitutions are Accord, Action Alliance, African Action Congress AAC, African Democratic Party ADP, All Progressives Congress APC which substituted its deputy candidate, Allied Peoples Movement APM, Nigeria Rescue Movement NRM, Peoples Redemption Party PRP, Social Democratic Party SDP, Young Peoples Party YPP and Zenith Labour Party ZLP.

Vanguard News Nigeria