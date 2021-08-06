… Enugu, FCT, Kaduna get New CPs

…Charges them to upscale the fight against Crime in the country

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of Commissioners of Police to take over the saddle of leadership in thirteen (13) State Commands including the Federal Capital Territory.

A statement by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer said “the posting of the Senior Officers is part of efforts at repositioning the Force for greater efficiency, stabilizing the internal security order and scaling up the fight against crimes and criminality in the country”.

The affected State Commands and Commissioner of Police posted are: Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas; Kwara State Command, CP Emienbo Tuesday Assayamo; Nasarawa State Command, CP Soyemi Musbau Adesina; Taraba State Command, CP Abimbola Shokoya; Benue State Command, CP Akingbola Olatunji; FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday; Kogi State Command and CP Arungwa Nwazue Udo; Kaduna State Command,

Others are CP Abdullahi Mudashiru; Jigawa State Command, CP Aliyu Sale Tafida; Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal; Cross River State Command, CP Alhassan Aminu; Bayelsa State Command, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng and CP Musa Baba, Kebbi State Command.

Also deployed are CP Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, a former Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, who is now the CP Anti-Fraud Unit FCID, Abuja; CP Sikiru Akande, a former CP in Cross River State who is now redeployed to the Department of ICT as the CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Similarly, CP Bankole Lanre Sikiru is deployed as the CP INTERPOL, FCID Lagos; and CP Augustine Arop is now posted as the Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College Jos.

The IGP, while charging the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them, has assured citizens of sustained efforts by the Force in stabilizing security in the country. He enjoined citizens in the affected States to cooperate with their new Commissioners of Police for efficient service delivery.

The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect.

