BREAKING: Gov Sule sacks commissioners, aides

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, on Monday, sacked all his Commissioners, Senior Special Advisers and Special Assistants in the state.

Sule, who announced the dissolution of the state executive council’s shortly after an executive council meeting, thanked the commissioners and the aides for their sacrifices and contributions to the successes recorded by his administration.

The dissolution has finally laid to rest rumours of eminent cabinet dissolution that had been making the rounds.

Sources close to the government house told Vanguard exclusively that some of the sacked members of the cabinet would be reappointed.

Those most likely to be reappointed, Vanguard gathered, include the Information Commissioner, Dogo Shammah, the first serving journalist to be appointed as a commissioner since the creation of the state in 1996 by the Sani Abacha administration.

Others, according to the government house sources, include the Commissioner for Education and that of Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs.

Intense lobby among those waiting to be appointed has already begun since the return of the governor from the United States of America, where the decision was allegedly perfected.

It was not very clear when the new commissioners would be appointed, but it was however gathered that the appointments may be carried out before the local government elections slated for October 6.

