By Steve Oko

The wife of the first Military Head of State, Gen. Thompson Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi, Lady Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi is dead.

She died Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the wife of the late Premier of the defunct Eastern region, Dr Michael Okpara died.

Both of them hailed from Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

Lady Aguiyi-Ironsi according to a close family source died of an old age-related ailment.

The source who pleaded for anonymity said they had just deposited the corpse in the mortuary.

Details later…

