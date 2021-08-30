The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the eight aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, in its custody.

Lawyer to the detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, confirmed their release on Monday at a press conference in Abuja.

Of the 12 persons who have been in the custody of the security agency since early July, only eight of them regained freedom on August 30.

The DSS, however, refused to release the remaining four persons, contrary to an order of the court that granted bail to the entire 12 aides of the Yoruba Nation agitator in the custody of the agency.

Details shortly…

See photos of the released detainees below;

Vanguard News Nigeria