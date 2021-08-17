…Traditional Prime Minister, Loyibo, 25 others reportedly kidnapped

By Festus Ahon & Chancel Sunday, BURUTU

APPREHENSION, Monday, enveloped the Tuomo community in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, following the reported kidnap of the Traditional Prime Minister of the community and 25 others by suspected gunmen.

Trouble started after a Magistrate Court sacked the Community Chairman, Mr Binebai Tomke from office, lamenting that the Traditional Prime Minister, Chief Mike Loyibo and 25 others were whisked away by gunmen at the election ground.

The sources said several other persons were injured in the fracas which broke out around 1 pm yesterday, lamenting that the whereabouts of the Traditional Prime Minister and the 25 others were still unknown as of press time.

According to the sources, police officers attached to the Traditional Prime Minister, Chief Mike Loyibo, took cover, following heavy fireworks from the suspected gunmen.

One of the sources said: “the Magistrate Court at Okpokunou Community passed a judgement on the 19th of last month that disqualified Mr Binebai Tomke from office because he’s not lettered.

“The Judge went ahead to say that the community leaders should conduct another election for the two candidates who earlier contested with him.

“At the election ground, yesterday, the former chairman came with thugs brandishing matchets and other dangerous weapons to disrupt the process, who also attacked officers, including Chief Mike Loyibo.

“The former chairman even went to the community radio house and announced that nobody can remove him from office”.

A dependable source, said security operatives have been dispatched to comb the area with a view to rescuing Chief Mike Loyibo and others.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, efforts were being made to reach the former chairman for comments on the matter.

