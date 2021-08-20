File photo

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Tension is gradually mounting in Modakeke over the killing of five farmers on their way to farm by unknown gunmen early morning on Friday.

It was gathered that the five persons whose identities are yet to be known, were killed on their way to farm at Toro.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not cleare who killed the victims, but there was tension between Ife and Modakeke over the incident.

Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola while confirming the incident said security operatives have been deployed to the two communities to curb escalation of the situation.

