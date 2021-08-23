.

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Bossbus Transport Technology company has introduced an electronic-charter service platform to ease the transportation system in the country.

The Chairman, Bossbus, Felix Achibiri made this introduction at a press briefing in Lagos saying: “The Bossbus brand is set to disrupt commuting and transportation first in Lagos Nigeria than in every major city in Africa.

“The platform and its services are divided into two namely:

Charter Services Platform & The Ride-Hailing/Ride Pooling Platform.’’

According to Achibiri, the chartered services platform is an aggregator of the majority of the underserved sector of the transportation industry, especially the vehicle rental and vehicle charter industry for land, water and air.

He also noted that inclusive on the platform in the air charter and rental industry such as helicopters, business jets, private jets, and private jet pooling for all categories of clients.

Chief Marketing Officer, Bossbus, John Olubimo explained that the platform was designed to solve the various challenges faced by commuters in the country.

He noted that the platform can be accessed by downloading the app, booking/buying tickets for rides online.

“Essentially we realised that transportation is a way of life. Look at the life of a commuter. He wakes up in the morning, leaves his house and he is not sure of how to get to his destination. He is not sure of the mode of transportation. He has to look for a lower denomination of currency so he doesn’t get into a fight with the conductor. Most of the time the vehicles are not available to him.

We also have the issue of insecurity. We have situations where people board commercial vehicles and are seen no more.

“It looks like a lot of problems but with the help of technology we have been able to dissect this one after the other and what we have come up with is a range of products.”

Olubimo said: “ In cases where people do not have smartphones, we are going to bend backwards as simply as we can in some of our services where there will be available e-ticketing solutions. We will have a solution where people can pay through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD). So if you don’t have a smartphone, you can access the platform.”

Vanguard News Nigeria