…Over 16000 Nigerians pledge to commence their PVC process

In partnership with ACE Centre’s WeVote initiative, leading ride-hailing platform Bolt has launched its MyPVCJourney (My Permanent Voter Registration Journey) initiative as part of its community engagement efforts.

This program aims to educate Nigerians and promote non-partisan voter awareness and participation in the Nigerian Electoral Process.

The strategic partnership also serves as a form of social accountability, by educating Nigerians on their civic rights, responsibilities– creating a step-by-step awareness program on the country’s PVC registration and collection processes.

With transportation being a key factor limiting voter participation, MyPVCJourney further aims to reduce the challenges of electoral participation by providing mobility for Nigerians, to identify and access their nearest PVC registration locations. The initiative also encourages individuals to pledge via a newly launched microsite by Bolt, with over 16,000 Nigerians showing their commitment to the PVC process.

“Our community engagement efforts as an organisation includes various initiatives to continuously show our commitment to developing the socio-political and economic landscape in Nigeria”, says Femi Akin-Laguda, Country Manager for Bolt. “As the leading ride-hailing platform in the country, we work closely with relevant stakeholders like the ACE Centre, to create a direct positive impact on communities, showcased with initiatives like MyPVCJourney”. “As a partner for growth, we understand that we have a responsibility to educate and create awareness for more people to be part of the electoral process and how this initiative can inspire and help them achieve social accountability”, he added.

Also commenting on the initiative, Obinna Osisiogu, Executive Director at ACE Centre and Convener of the WeVote initiative, said, “As a non-partisan and non-governmental organisation, we are determined to reduce voter apathy to its lowest level, especially among young, upwardly mobile Nigerians. We applaud Bolt for its commitment through its MyPVCJourney initiative to mobilise Nigerians to register and vote by making it easier to locate and visit PVC registration centres.

WeVote is pleased to collaborate with Bolt as a knowledge and creative partner on this initiative. We are designed to leverage collaborations with the private and public sectors, faith-based organisations, non-profits, and other stakeholders of good governance to ensure the message that ‘every vote count’ is spread to every corner of the country. We hope other organisations can key into this movement to ensure every eligible Nigerian is registered to vote.”

Advocacy for Civic Engagement Centre (ACE Centre) is a youth-led NGO working through the WeVote initiative to encourage voter participation.

The MyPVCJourney initiative by Bolt helps Nigerians locate PVC centres around their vicinity while providing ride incentives to collection points after pledging via the microsite to register.

Nigerians are encouraged to play their part in the electoral process by pledging http://www.mypvcjourney.ng/.