By Providence Adeyinka

The Barge Operators Association of Nigeria, BOAN has collaborated with Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN to enhance waterways transportation, seaports decongestion and strengthen interface with the government and regulatory bodies.

Meanwhile, the association’s maiden annual conference is scheduled for August 24, in Lagos with a view to proffering solutions to port operation and efficiency.

Speaking at a conference and inauguration of Barge Operations Management Committee in Lagos, President of BOAN, Mr Edeme Kelikume, said that said that the collaboration became necessary for a better management of barge activities on the waterways.

Kelikume who said that BOAN was working with National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA; Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA; Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police and Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, added that the collaboration with regulatory agencies would engender a better coordination of movement of crafts and other third parties plying the waterways.

He said: “We have been working tirelessly to put in place all that it takes to achieve maximum operational activities within our waters. We are training our men, while we secure the partnership of insurance companies to mitigate risks; we ensure safety and boost confidence.

“We need to have the right navigational aids. Security is very key; with the Navy and Marine Police, we can have a secured waterway,”

Also, Mr Ernest Udeze, the Public Relations Officer of BOAN, said the association was working on mobile software to ease engagement and communication on the waterways.

Udeze said that with the software, barges could be tracked real-time as they leave the jetties.

He added that it presents an opportunity to build a strong data base for the industry, thus improving insight, and enhance swift decision making and projections.

Earlier, the President-General of MWUN, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, said the partnership among the organisations would assist to become formidable in reaching its goals.

Adeyanju said that the synergy would strengthen their interface with the government and regulatory bodies.

He, also said the partnership would transcend beyond Lagos, adding that MWUN had engaged stakeholders across the country.